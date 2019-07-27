Is There Now An Opportunity In Forbo Holding AG (VTX:FORN)?

Forbo Holding AG (VTX:FORN), which is in the consumer durables business, and is based in Switzerland, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SWX, rising to highs of CHF1792 and falling to the lows of CHF1564. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Forbo Holding's current trading price of CHF1669 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Forbo Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Forbo Holding

What is Forbo Holding worth?

The stock is currently trading at CHF1,669 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 22.57% compared to my intrinsic value of CHF1361.66. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. In addition to this, it seems like Forbo Holding’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Forbo Holding look like?

SWX:FORN Past and Future Earnings, July 27th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 11% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Forbo Holding. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FORN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe FORN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FORN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FORN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Forbo Holding. You can find everything you need to know about Forbo Holding in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Forbo Holding, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.