Is There Now An Opportunity In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$17.75 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$12.42. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ford Motor's current trading price of US$12.75 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ford Motor’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Ford Motor

What's the opportunity in Ford Motor?

Great news for investors – Ford Motor is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.43x is currently well-below the industry average of 14.33x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Ford Motor’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Ford Motor?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -19% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Ford Motor. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

Story continues

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although F is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to F, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on F for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Ford Motor (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Ford Motor, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.