Is There Now An Opportunity In UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£1.83 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£1.21. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether UP Global Sourcing Holdings' current trading price of UK£1.33 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at UP Global Sourcing Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for UP Global Sourcing Holdings

What is UP Global Sourcing Holdings worth?

According to my valuation model, UP Global Sourcing Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 1.86% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy UP Global Sourcing Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £1.31, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that UP Global Sourcing Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will UP Global Sourcing Holdings generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 19% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for UP Global Sourcing Holdings. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in UPGS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on UPGS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, UP Global Sourcing Holdings has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in UP Global Sourcing Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

