Is There Now An Opportunity In Grammer AG (ETR:GMM)?

While Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the XTRA gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Grammer’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Grammer Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Grammer today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €14.95, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Grammer’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Grammer look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 73% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Grammer. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GMM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GMM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

