Is There Now An Opportunity In Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)?

While Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Graphic Packaging Holding’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Graphic Packaging Holding Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 16.92x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 13.51x, which means if you buy Graphic Packaging Holding today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Graphic Packaging Holding should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Graphic Packaging Holding’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Graphic Packaging Holding?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Graphic Packaging Holding's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GPK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GPK? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GPK, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GPK, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Graphic Packaging Holding, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Graphic Packaging Holding (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Graphic Packaging Holding, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

