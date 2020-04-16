Is There Now An Opportunity In Groupe Capelli (EPA:CAPLI)?

Groupe Capelli (EPA:CAPLI), which is in the real estate business, and is based in France, led the ENXTPA gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Groupe Capelli’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Groupe Capelli worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Groupe Capelli’s ratio of 8.57x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.17x, which means if you buy Groupe Capelli today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Groupe Capelli should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Groupe Capelli’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Groupe Capelli?

ENXTPA:CAPLI Past and Future Earnings April 16th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 91% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Groupe Capelli. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CAPLI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CAPLI? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CAPLI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CAPLI, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Groupe Capelli.