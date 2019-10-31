Is There Now An Opportunity In Groupe Capelli (EPA:CAPLI)?

Groupe Capelli (EPA:CAPLI), which is in the real estate business, and is based in France, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ENXTPA, rising to highs of €36.30 and falling to the lows of €29.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Groupe Capelli's current trading price of €30.00 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Groupe Capelli’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Groupe Capelli worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Groupe Capelli today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €31.01, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Groupe Capelli’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Groupe Capelli look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Groupe Capelli. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CAPLI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CAPLI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Groupe Capelli.