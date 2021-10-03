Is There Now An Opportunity In H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)?

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$68.32 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$59.86. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether H.B. Fuller's current trading price of US$65.24 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at H.B. Fuller’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is H.B. Fuller still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 22.69x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy H.B. Fuller today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since H.B. Fuller’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will H.B. Fuller generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 59% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for H.B. Fuller. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FUL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FUL? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FUL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FUL, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing H.B. Fuller at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for H.B. Fuller you should know about.

