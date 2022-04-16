Is There Now An Opportunity In Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)?

While Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$53.19 and falling to the lows of US$41.31. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hillenbrand's current trading price of US$41.62 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hillenbrand’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Hillenbrand?

Good news, investors! Hillenbrand is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.62x is currently well-below the industry average of 23.02x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Hillenbrand’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Hillenbrand generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 5.6% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Hillenbrand, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since HI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HI for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Hillenbrand, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Hillenbrand and we think they deserve your attention.

