Is There Now An Opportunity In HORNBACH Baumarkt AG (ETR:HBM)?

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG (ETR:HBM), which is in the specialty retail business, and is based in Germany, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine HORNBACH Baumarkt’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in HORNBACH Baumarkt?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that HORNBACH Baumarkt’s ratio of 10.6x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy HORNBACH Baumarkt today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. In addition to this, it seems like HORNBACH Baumarkt’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s fairly valued. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will HORNBACH Baumarkt generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of HORNBACH Baumarkt, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 5.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? HBM’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at HBM? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HBM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg.

