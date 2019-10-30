Is There Now An Opportunity In Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (HKG:816)?

Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (HKG:816), which is in the renewable energy business, and is based in China, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SEHK. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Huadian Fuxin Energy’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Huadian Fuxin Energy still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Huadian Fuxin Energy today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth HK$1.85, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Huadian Fuxin Energy’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Huadian Fuxin Energy look like?

SEHK:816 Past and Future Earnings, October 30th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 49% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Huadian Fuxin Energy. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 816’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 816, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Huadian Fuxin Energy. You can find everything you need to know about Huadian Fuxin Energy in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Huadian Fuxin Energy, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

