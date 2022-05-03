Is There Now An Opportunity In James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£14.25 and falling to the lows of UK£11.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether James Cropper's current trading price of UK£11.50 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at James Cropper’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for James Cropper

What's the opportunity in James Cropper?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 35.12x is currently well-above the industry average of 11.28x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since James Cropper’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of James Cropper look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 26% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for James Cropper. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CRPR’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CRPR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRPR for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CRPR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into James Cropper, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in James Cropper.

If you are no longer interested in James Cropper, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

