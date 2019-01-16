Is There Now An Opportunity In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW), which is in the real estate business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to $20.01 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $17.43. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s current trading price of $18.89 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings worth?

According to my valuation model, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 5.37% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Kennedy-Wilson Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $17.93, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Kennedy-Wilson Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Though in the case of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? KW seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KW for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on KW should the price fluctuate below its true value.