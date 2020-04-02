Is There Now An Opportunity In Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)?

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE), which is in the electronic business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$18.10 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$10.51. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kimball Electronics's current trading price of US$10.88 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kimball Electronics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Kimball Electronics worth?

Good news, investors! Kimball Electronics is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Kimball Electronics’s ratio of 8.5x is below its peer average of 14.32x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Electronic industry. What’s more interesting is that, Kimball Electronics’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Kimball Electronics?

NasdaqGS:KE Past and Future Earnings April 2nd 2020 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Kimball Electronics, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -7.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although KE is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to KE, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KE for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg.