Is There Now An Opportunity In KWG Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1813)?

KWG Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1813), which is in the real estate business, and is based in China, led the SEHK gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on KWG Group Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is KWG Group Holdings worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.86x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 5.44x, which means if you buy KWG Group Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that KWG Group Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since KWG Group Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will KWG Group Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 50% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for KWG Group Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 1813’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 1813? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 1813, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 1813, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

