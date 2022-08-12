Is There Now An Opportunity In Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH)?

Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Legacy Housing’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Legacy Housing Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.7x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 8.13x, which means if you buy Legacy Housing today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Legacy Housing should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Legacy Housing’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Legacy Housing generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Legacy Housing. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LEGH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at LEGH? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LEGH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LEGH, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

