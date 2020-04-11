Is There Now An Opportunity In LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)?

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL), which is in the real estate business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on LSL Property Services’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is LSL Property Services still cheap?

Good news, investors! LSL Property Services is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £2.79, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because LSL Property Services’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from LSL Property Services?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. LSL Property Services’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 67%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since LSL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LSL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LSL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

