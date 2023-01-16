Is There Now An Opportunity In Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING)?

Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Mah Sing Group Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Mah Sing Group Berhad?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Mah Sing Group Berhad’s ratio of 11.27x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.08x, which means if you buy Mah Sing Group Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Mah Sing Group Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Mah Sing Group Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Mah Sing Group Berhad generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Mah Sing Group Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 42%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MAHSING’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MAHSING? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MAHSING, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for MAHSING, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Mah Sing Group Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Mah Sing Group Berhad and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Mah Sing Group Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

