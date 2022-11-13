Is There Now An Opportunity In McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS)?

While McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$14.85 and falling to the lows of AU$12.73. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether McMillan Shakespeare's current trading price of AU$13.27 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at McMillan Shakespeare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is McMillan Shakespeare Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – McMillan Shakespeare is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that McMillan Shakespeare’s ratio of 13.14x is below its peer average of 19.05x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Professional Services industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that McMillan Shakespeare’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will McMillan Shakespeare generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 38% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for McMillan Shakespeare. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MMS is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MMS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MMS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - McMillan Shakespeare has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

