Is There Now An Opportunity In Midwich Group Plc (LON:MIDW)?

Midwich Group Plc (LON:MIDW), which is in the electronic business, and is based in United Kingdom, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to £6.31 at one point, and dropping to the lows of £4.9. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Midwich Group's current trading price of £4.9 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Midwich Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Midwich Group still cheap?

The stock is currently trading at UK£4.90 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 40.42% compared to my intrinsic value of £3.49. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Midwich Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Midwich Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Midwich Group’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in MIDW’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe MIDW should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MIDW for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MIDW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

