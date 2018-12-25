Is There Now An Opportunity In Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)?

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE), which is in the software business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NasdaqGS over the last few months, increasing to $20.35 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $15.66. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Monotype Imaging Holdings’s current trading price of $15.66 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Monotype Imaging Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What’s the opportunity in Monotype Imaging Holdings?

According to my valuation model, Monotype Imaging Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 4.43% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Monotype Imaging Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $15, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Monotype Imaging Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Monotype Imaging Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 76% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Monotype Imaging Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TYPE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TYPE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Monotype Imaging Holdings.

