Is There Now An Opportunity In Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR)?

While Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£3.08 and falling to the lows of UK£2.13. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Motorpoint Group's current trading price of UK£2.13 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Motorpoint Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Motorpoint Group?

Motorpoint Group appears to be overvalued by 36% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at UK£2.13 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of £1.56. This means that the opportunity to buy Motorpoint Group at a good price has disappeared! Another thing to keep in mind is that Motorpoint Group’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Motorpoint Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 55% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Motorpoint Group. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MOTR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe MOTR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MOTR for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for MOTR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Motorpoint Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Motorpoint Group (3 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

