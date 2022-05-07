Is There Now An Opportunity In Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI)?

While Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the AIM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Northbridge Industrial Services’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Northbridge Industrial Services?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 27.38x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 26.75x, which means if you buy Northbridge Industrial Services today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Northbridge Industrial Services should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Northbridge Industrial Services’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Northbridge Industrial Services?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Northbridge Industrial Services. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NBI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NBI? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NBI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for NBI, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Northbridge Industrial Services as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Northbridge Industrial Services you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Northbridge Industrial Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

