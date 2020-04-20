Is There Now An Opportunity In Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)?

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Peoples Bancorp’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Peoples Bancorp still cheap?

Good news, investors! Peoples Bancorp is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $32.84, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Peoples Bancorp’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Peoples Bancorp?

NasdaqGS:PEBO Past and Future Earnings April 20th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -13% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Peoples Bancorp. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although PEBO is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to PEBO, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PEBO for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

