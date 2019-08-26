Is There Now An Opportunity In PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)?

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT), which is in the consumer retailing business, and is based in United States, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at PriceSmart’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in PriceSmart?

According to my valuation model, PriceSmart seems to be fairly priced at around 13.09% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy PriceSmart today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $50.85, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since PriceSmart’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from PriceSmart?

NasdaqGS:PSMT Past and Future Earnings, August 26th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 7.6% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for PriceSmart, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? PSMT’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PSMT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

