Is There Now An Opportunity In Revenio Group Oyj (HEL:REG1V)?

Revenio Group Oyj (HEL:REG1V), which is in the medical equipment business, and is based in Finland, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the HLSE, rising to highs of €16.14 and falling to the lows of €12.38. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Revenio Group Oyj’s current trading price of €12.38 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Revenio Group Oyj’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Revenio Group Oyj still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Revenio Group Oyj seems to be fairly priced at around 6.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Revenio Group Oyj today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €13.17, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Revenio Group Oyj’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Revenio Group Oyj?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Revenio Group Oyj’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 72%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? REG1V’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on REG1V, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Revenio Group Oyj. You can find everything you need to know about Revenio Group Oyj in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Revenio Group Oyj, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

