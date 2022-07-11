Is There Now An Opportunity In Rotork plc (LON:ROR)?

Rotork plc (LON:ROR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£3.26 and falling to the lows of UK£2.34. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Rotork's current trading price of UK£2.43 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Rotork’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Rotork?

Great news for investors – Rotork is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £3.24, but it is currently trading at UK£2.43 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Rotork’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Rotork look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 47% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Rotork. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ROR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ROR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ROR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Rotork at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Rotork you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Rotork, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

