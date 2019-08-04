Is There Now An Opportunity In Savills plc (LON:SVS)?

Savills plc (LON:SVS), which is in the real estate business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Savills’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Savills still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 17.1% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Savills today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £8.14, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Savills’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Savills?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Savills’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 37%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? SVS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SVS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

