Is There Now An Opportunity In SML Isuzu Limited (NSE:SMLISUZU)?

SML Isuzu Limited (NSE:SMLISUZU), which is in the machinery business, and is based in India, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NSEI over the last few months, increasing to ₹809.1 at one point, and dropping to the lows of ₹622.35. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SML Isuzu’s current trading price of ₹676.25 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SML Isuzu’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is SML Isuzu still cheap?

SML Isuzu is currently overpriced based on my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 55.77x is currently well-above the industry average of 19.7x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that SML Isuzu’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from SML Isuzu?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of SML Isuzu, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe SMLISUZU should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SMLISUZU for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its industry peers, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on SML Isuzu. You can find everything you need to know about SML Isuzu in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in SML Isuzu, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

