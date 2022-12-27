Is There Now An Opportunity In SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG)?

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG), might not be a large cap stock, but it had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of AU$0.66 to AU$0.72. However, is this the true valuation level of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SRG Global’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In SRG Global?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.91x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.85x, which means if you buy SRG Global today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that SRG Global should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since SRG Global’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of SRG Global look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 74% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for SRG Global. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SRG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SRG? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SRG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for SRG, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about SRG Global as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for SRG Global and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in SRG Global, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

