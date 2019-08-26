Is There Now An Opportunity In Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited (HKG:580)?

Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited (HKG:580), which is in the electrical business, and is based in China, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SEHK over the last few months, increasing to HK$1.26 at one point, and dropping to the lows of HK$0.98. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sun.King Power Electronics Group's current trading price of HK$0.98 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sun.King Power Electronics Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Sun.King Power Electronics Group still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sun.King Power Electronics Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth HK$1.13, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Sun.King Power Electronics Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Sun.King Power Electronics Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Sun.King Power Electronics Group’s case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 89%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 580’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 580, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

