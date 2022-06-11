Is There Now An Opportunity In Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Let's talk about the popular Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$89.74 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$75.31. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sysco's current trading price of US$81.91 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sysco’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Sysco

Is Sysco still cheap?

Sysco appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Sysco’s ratio of 41.74x is above its peer average of 18.13x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Consumer Retailing industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Sysco’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Sysco generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Sysco's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in SYY’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe SYY should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SYY for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SYY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Sysco as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Sysco (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Sysco, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

