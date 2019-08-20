Is There Now An Opportunity In Tessenderlo Group NV (EBR:TESB)?

Tessenderlo Group NV (EBR:TESB), which is in the chemicals business, and is based in Belgium, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ENXTBR over the last few months, increasing to €30.65 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €25.65. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tessenderlo Group's current trading price of €26.1 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tessenderlo Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Tessenderlo Group

What's the opportunity in Tessenderlo Group?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Tessenderlo Group’s ratio of 12.28x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 12.39x, which means if you buy Tessenderlo Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe Tessenderlo Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Furthermore, it seems like Tessenderlo Group’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s fairly valued. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Tessenderlo Group generate?

ENXTBR:TESB Past and Future Earnings, August 20th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Tessenderlo Group’s revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TESB’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TESB? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TESB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TESB, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Tessenderlo Group. You can find everything you need to know about Tessenderlo Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Tessenderlo Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.