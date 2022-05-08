Is There Now An Opportunity In Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)?

While Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$99.13 and falling to the lows of US$75.33. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Thor Industries' current trading price of US$82.36 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Thor Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Thor Industries still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Thor Industries’s ratio of 4.91x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.21x, which means if you buy Thor Industries today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Thor Industries should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Thor Industries’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Thor Industries generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Thor Industries, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, THO appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on THO, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on THO for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on THO should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Thor Industries.

