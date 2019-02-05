Is There Now An Opportunity In Tinexta S.p.A. (BIT:TNXT)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Tinexta S.p.A. (BIT:TNXT), which is in the professional services business, and is based in Italy, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the BIT over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Tinexta’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Tinexta worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Tinexta’s ratio of 13.33x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 14.16x, which means if you buy Tinexta today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe Tinexta should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Tinexta’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Tinexta generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 38% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Tinexta. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TNXT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TNXT? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TNXT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for TNXT, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Tinexta. You can find everything you need to know about Tinexta in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Tinexta, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

