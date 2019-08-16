Is There Now An Opportunity In UBS Group AG (VTX:UBSG)?

Let's talk about the popular UBS Group AG (VTX:UBSG). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SWX over the last few months, increasing to CHF12.53 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CHF9.94. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether UBS Group's current trading price of CHF9.97 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at UBS Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is UBS Group worth?

Good news, investors! UBS Group is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CHF13.86, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that UBS Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from UBS Group?

SWX:UBSG Past and Future Earnings, August 16th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 27% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for UBS Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since UBSG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UBSG for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy UBSG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on UBS Group. You can find everything you need to know about UBS Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in UBS Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

