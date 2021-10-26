Is There Now An Opportunity In United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on United Rentals’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for United Rentals

What's the opportunity in United Rentals?

United Rentals appears to be overvalued by 28% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$366 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $286.90. This means that the opportunity to buy United Rentals at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since United Rentals’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from United Rentals?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 69% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for United Rentals. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? URI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe URI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on URI for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for URI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with United Rentals, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in United Rentals, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shares tumble in blank-check company linked to Trump social venture

    The shares had closed down just under 11% on Monday, the day short-seller Iceberg Research said it was betting against the company. Shares of Phunware, a company hired by Trump's 2020 Presidential reelection campaign to build a phone app, were recently down 31.7% at 4.89 after it filed for a $48.5 mln at-the-market (ATM) equity program.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    It's not too far-fetched for these four growth leaders to multiply your money in time for your retirement.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Shiba Inu

    Take Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), for example. Here are three unstoppable stocks that are better buys than Shiba Inu. Real-world utility, or the lack thereof, is arguably the biggest knock against Shiba Inu.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • Why Micron Technology Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) consistently solid results have failed to appease Wall Street and investors alike, the stock fell more than 20% over the past six months in anticipation of a crash in memory prices. What's more, the anticipated decline in memory prices that has led investors to sell Micron stock won't be arriving any time soon, as the company is on track to deliver terrific growth in revenue and earnings once again this quarter. This is a huge vote of confidence in the memory market's prospects from Micron, which also indicates that the company's impressive growth is here to stay for the long run.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Want 100% Returns? Buy These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    Generally speaking, Wall Street analysts tend to be well-trained and very intelligent. But no one is infallible, and the price targets set by these analysts represent the opinion of one person. Moreover, these forecasts are typically near-term in nature, meaning they may exclude the impact of long-term catalysts.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the inflation alarm, predicts a weaker dollar, and warns bitcoin could tumble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted commodities and emerging markets, but sounded more bearish about stocks.

  • My 2 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

    For investors that don't mind volatility, these cryptocurrencies have plenty of potential upside.

  • Billionaire investor David Tepper warns against going all in on stocks, slams bonds, and hints crypto may be a bubble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The Appaloosa Management boss sees crypto as a store of value like gold, and advises investors to hold stocks for the long term.

  • Creatd surges 68% after announcing a line of Trump NFTs, including an infamous picture of the former president signing a model

    The NFT features photos of a young Donald Trump signing a model's breast at a public gala, the company said.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • The red-hot new bitcoin ETF could get too big for its own good and warp the futures market, JPMorgan says

    "Contango in the BTC futures curve can impose a drag on performance for these funds due to the futures carry cost," JPMorgan explained.

  • Tesla Is the First Junk-Rated Company to Get a $1 Trillion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- If you were wondering which junk-rated company would be the first to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization, your wait is over. It’s Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe au

  • Legendary Value Investor Bill Miller’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the legendary value investor Bill Miller’s top 10 stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and investment philosophy, and go directly to read the Legendary Value Investor Bill Miller’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Bill Miller is an American value investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund […]