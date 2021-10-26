Is There Now An Opportunity In United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on United Rentals’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in United Rentals?

United Rentals appears to be overvalued by 28% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$366 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $286.90. This means that the opportunity to buy United Rentals at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since United Rentals’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from United Rentals?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 69% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for United Rentals. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? URI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe URI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on URI for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for URI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with United Rentals, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

