Is There Now An Opportunity In The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)?

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$19.82 and falling to the lows of US$15.47. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Western Union's current trading price of US$16.81 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Western Union’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Western Union worth?

Great news for investors – Western Union is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Western Union’s ratio of 7.07x is below its peer average of 29.17x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the IT industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Western Union’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Western Union?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -20% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Western Union. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although WU is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to WU, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WU for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Western Union at this point in time. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Western Union (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

