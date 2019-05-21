You can now pre-order Honda's first 100% electric urban car

Honda has announced that its very-first 100%-electric production model is now available for pre-order in advance of its late-2019 launch. A prototype of the "Honda e" was previewed at the Geneva Car Show in March 2019.

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 marks the pre-launch of Honda's 100%-electric urban vehicle in several European markets such as the UK, Germany, France and Norway, ahead of its official launch in the latter half of 2019 and the first deliveries in the spring of 2020.

The upcoming car is a direct take on the Urban EV concept, and the "e Prototype" shown in Geneva is purported to be nearly the same as the end result. Its surprising design features seamless door handles and cameras instead of traditional outside rear-view mirrors. Note that the charging port is located in the middle of the hood, and comes complete with an LED battery charge indicator.

The maker's first all-electric model is based on a brand-new dedicated platform. The manufacturer has already announced a 200-kilometer range as well as fast-charging capabilities with 80% of the battery charging in just under 30 minutes. Its interior will be equipped with two screens that will allow users to keep an eye on their environment at all times.

The EV can now be preordered online for an 800-euro or 800-pound down payment. Customers who preorder will have priority when sales go live sometime before the end of the year.

As previously reported, Honda has made a commitment to make his complete range of vehicles electric for the European market by 2025.

- Check out the unveiling of the Honda e at March's Geneva Car Show: youtu.be/A5Bz9wgoINQ