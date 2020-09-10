Now Pre-selling in Antioch: Two New Home Collections by Century Communities

Explore the Horizon and Vista collections at Cielo at Sand Creek. Clubhouse amenities!
ANTIOCH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is bringing two new home collections to Cielo at Sand Creek, its celebrated gated community in Antioch boasting versatile single-family homes, exceptional clubhouse amenities, and access to schools within the Brentwood Union School District. The Horizon Collection and Vista Collection—each offering a dynamic lineup of single- and two-story floor plans—are currently pre-selling, with select homes available to reserve online.
Explore each collection at CenturyCommunities.com/CieloHorizon and CenturyCommunities.com/CieloVista!
"We're thrilled to debut these new home collections at Cielo at Sand Creek," said Nick Arenson, Bay Area Division President. "This provides homebuyers with even more home designs and price points to choose from, in a sought-after community with exceptional amenities and a prime location."
HOMES
New single-family homes from the mid $500s to mid $600s
Single- and two-story floor plans
3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages
Up to 2,711 square feet
Media rooms, game rooms, lofts and more included on select plans
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Clubhouse with meeting rooms
Outdoor pool with shaded lounge seating
Grill area with seating
Playground with picnic tables
Gated community entrance
For more information, call 833.769.1656.
Sales Center: 5361 Redwood Valley Lane, Antioch, CA 94531
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
