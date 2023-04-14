You Can Now Rent Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sprawling Mega-Mansion in Madrid

After joining the Saudi Pro League in December, it looks like Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be needing his Madrid house anytime soon. So, he’s decided to offer it up to superfans in the meantime.

The Portuguese soccer star and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, have recently listed their Spanish mega-mansion for rent, Marca first reported. According to the newspaper, the footballer is asking a whopping €10,000 (roughly $10,980) per month for the palatial pad. Originally built by renowned architect Joaquin Torres, the design of the digs is almost akin to a bunker with its giant concrete walls and wood panels. At the very front, you’ll notice Ronaldo’s initials have been carved into the door handles.

More from Robb Report

Internally, the abode is awash with glass and marble galore. Elsewhere, oversized windows offer up views of the surrounding gardens and let in a ton of natural light. The impressive spread measures more than 43,000 square feet and features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two swimming pools, an outdoor jacuzzi, a covered terrace, and a massive garage. (The striker is known to be an avid car collector.) Naturally, the sprawling compound comes with its own soccer pitch and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Dubbed La Finca, the four-floor estate is also where both seasons of Rodriguez’s Netflix reality show, I am Georgina, were filmed. The second installment hit the streaming platform a few weeks ago on March 24. During the docu-series, the model and dancer recalled what it was like the first time she entered the colossal crib.

“The first time I came to Cristiano’s house, well I’d get lost,” she says. “I’d want to go to the kitchen to get water and I’d no idea where to go. Sometimes it would take me half an hour to get to the living room because I didn’t know the way back. It was so big. . .I think after half a year here, I was able to know where everything was and it was okay.”

Story continues

Sounds like whoever decides to crash here might need a map.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.