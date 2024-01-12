You can now report a hate incident to LAPD directly on its website
The number of reported hate crimes in Southern California is rising, and the Los Angeles Police Department wants to make it easier for people to report them.
The number of reported hate crimes in Southern California is rising, and the Los Angeles Police Department wants to make it easier for people to report them.
Juan Soto is already breaking records for the Yankees.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The Cubs filled a big need, and the Dodgers addressed their 40-man roster crunch.
Hyundai reveals the Ioniq 5 N NPX1 at the Tokyo Auto Salon; a vehicle to display upcoming aftermarket parts for the performance EV.
There’s no relief in sight for U.S. car owners who’ve faced soaring costs of maintaining a vehicle in the past two years.
The race to perfect the humanoid form factor will be one of 2024’s defining tech stories. 1X is a name (well, a number and letter) that surprisingly doesn’t get as much column space as most of the above. Tiger Global’s participation is certainly notable, but it was OpenAI, the round’s lead, that turned the most heads.
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
With a flat 2% cash-back rate and no annual fees, the Citi Double Cash Card could be a useful addition to your wallet.
Rajaković blasted the officials following the Raptors' one-point loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.
Tesla Inc. notified workers at its California car plant of pay increases across its U.S. factories, the latest bump by a nonunion automaker the United Auto Workers is trying to organize.
The LG Bon Voyage is concept camping trailer that packs in many of LG’s CES “greatest hits,” retooled and restyled for near-future camping that’s both incredibly comfortable and… unlikely.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
Disney-owned animation studio Pixar is poised to undergo layoffs this year, TechCrunch has learned and the company confirmed. While sources at the company said the layoffs would be significant and as high as 20% -- or reductions that would see Pixar's team of 1,300 dropped to less than 1,000 over the coming months -- Pixar says those numbers are too high. The studio stressed the layoffs are not imminent, but will take place later this year as Pixar focuses on making less content.
Looking for a super-affordable, waterproof car trash can? Look no further. This Femuar car trash can is more than half-off right now, just $6.99.
The actress talks fitness, body image and her pregnancy weight making magazine covers.
One day after reversing himself and refusing a request by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers to let him speak during closing arguments in his New York financial fraud trial, Judge Arthur Engoron reverses himself once again.
eBay has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve criminal charges in a bizarre harassment campaign that saw former employees send live spiders and other unpleasant things to a couple's home.
The shelter component of the CPI increased 0.5% in December from the previous month, up from November’s 0.4% monthly gain.
The average rate for 30-year fixed mortgage loans rose to 6.66% from 6.62% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.
The 3-in-1 moisturizer, color corrector and sunscreen is just what dry winter skin craves: 'Nothing makes my skin look as good, so it's all I use now,' says a shopper.