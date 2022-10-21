Should You Now Sell Your EBAY Shares?

Smead Capital Management, an investment management company, released its Smead Value Fund third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the recent quarter, the Smead Value Fund (SMVLX) lost 1.82% versus a loss of 4.88% for the formerly formidable S&P 500 Index and 5.62% in the Russell 1000 Value Index. The same is true for the year-to-date loss of 14.51% for the fund against losses in the S&P 500 of 23.87% and the Russell 1000 Value of 17.75%. Try to spare some time to check the fund's top 5 holdings for you to have an idea about their best stock picks this 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Smead Value Fund mentioned eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1995, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is a San Jose, California-based multinational e-commerce company with a $20.7 billion market capitalization. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) delivered a -43.14% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -50.39%. The stock closed at $37.81 per share on October 19, 2022.

Here is what Smead Value Fund has to say about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Two things are very noticeable right off the top. First, sometimes you have to be happy losing less in a bear market environment so that you have more of your capital to grow in the next bull market. We are never really happy losing money. Second, 2022 is likely to be our third year of existence as a fund to lose money for the year. This year would join 2008 and 2018 in this undistinguished category. Our biggest detractors was dominated by eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). Consumer/investor fears about media and e-commerce hit WBD and EBAY and profit taking in Amgen came from early 2022 strength."

Our calculations show that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was in 43 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 44 funds in the previous quarter. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) delivered a -18.95% return in the past 3 months.

