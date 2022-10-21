Should You Now Sell Your EBAY Shares?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Smead Capital Management, an investment management company, released its Smead Value Fund third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the recent quarter, the Smead Value Fund (SMVLX) lost 1.82% versus a loss of 4.88% for the formerly formidable S&P 500 Index and 5.62% in the Russell 1000 Value Index. The same is true for the year-to-date loss of 14.51% for the fund against losses in the S&P 500 of 23.87% and the Russell 1000 Value of 17.75%. Try to spare some time to check the fund's top 5 holdings for you to have an idea about their best stock picks this 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Smead Value Fund mentioned eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1995, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is a San Jose, California-based multinational e-commerce company with a $20.7 billion market capitalization. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) delivered a -43.14% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -50.39%. The stock closed at $37.81 per share on October 19, 2022.

Here is what Smead Value Fund has to say about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Two things are very noticeable right off the top. First, sometimes you have to be happy losing less in a bear market environment so that you have more of your capital to grow in the next bull market. We are never really happy losing money. Second, 2022 is likely to be our third year of existence as a fund to lose money for the year. This year would join 2008 and 2018 in this undistinguished category. Our biggest detractors was dominated by eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). Consumer/investor fears about media and e-commerce hit WBD and EBAY and profit taking in Amgen came from early 2022 strength."

Our calculations show that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was in 43 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 44 funds in the previous quarter. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) delivered a -18.95% return in the past 3 months.

In August 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q3 page.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Landed in Smead Capital’s Top Performer List

    Smead Capital Management, an investment management company, released its Smead Value Fund third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the recent quarter, the Smead Value Fund (SMVLX) lost 1.82% versus a loss of 4.88% for the formerly formidable S&P 500 Index and 5.62% in the Russell 1000 […]

  • Jewelry Distributor Quality Gold to Go Public at $1B Valuation via Tastemaker Merger – Sources

    By John Jannarone Quality Gold Inc., a profitable logistics and jewelry distributor, plans to go public through a merger with Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: TMKR), according to people familiar with […]

  • Charlotte Hornets eye summer start for $215M renovation of Spectrum Center

    Over the next five years, the Charlotte Hornets and city government plan to overhaul the NBA franchise’s arena, open a new training center as part of a larger transit project and transform the surrounding neighborhood.

  • Is Five9 (FIVN) a Good Long-Term Investment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management company, released its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter — a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the quarter, the RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) lost 3.3% – a bit better than the S&P 500 (-4.9% for the quarter) and about in line with […]

  • Perpetual (ASX:PPT) shareholders have endured a 34% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But the main game is to find enough winners to more...

  • Selloff in Pound, Bonds Had Little to Do With Budget: Tinker

    Mark Tinker, chief investment officer at Toscafund HK, discusses UK assets and why he thinks investing in the UK is a good thing. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Silver Lake to Back Abu Dhabi AI Firm Bayanat’s $171 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Bayanat, a geospatial and data analytics firm owned by Abu Dhabi’s G42, is set to raise $171 million in an initial public offering backed by US private equity firm Silver Lake and the United Arab Emirates’ most valuable company. Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K

  • Here’s Why Lennar (LEN) had a Great Quarter

    Smead Capital Management, an investment management company, released its Smead Value Fund third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the recent quarter, the Smead Value Fund (SMVLX) lost 1.82% versus a loss of 4.88% for the formerly formidable S&P 500 Index and 5.62% in the Russell 1000 […]

  • Amgen (AMGN) Landed in Smead Capital Management’s Detractors List

    Smead Capital Management, an investment management company, released its Smead Value Fund third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the recent quarter, the Smead Value Fund (SMVLX) lost 1.82% versus a loss of 4.88% for the formerly formidable S&P 500 Index and 5.62% in the Russell 1000 […]

  • Zenith Dental IT Prevents Dental Practices from Major HIPAA Violation

    San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Zenith Dental IT, a dental IT support company, is pleased to announce that it is taking additional steps in helping practices become HIPAA-compliant.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8935/140673_eae40828d4f558a7_001full.jpg"We set the standard for sensitive patient data protection. We ensure that protected health information (PHI) must have physical, network, and process securi

  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY), a Standout in Smead Capital’s Q3 Performance

    Smead Capital Management, an investment management company, released its Smead Value Fund third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the recent quarter, the Smead Value Fund (SMVLX) lost 1.82% versus a loss of 4.88% for the formerly formidable S&P 500 Index and 5.62% in the Russell 1000 […]

  • Lawmakers to get third crack at property insurance crisis

    Though the governor made his announcement about property taxes while standing in hard-hit Southwest Florida Thursday, lawmakers are hinting November’s special session could be almost completely focused on the state’s property insurance crisis.

  • Exclusive-Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030

    The world's top automakers are planning to spend nearly $1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of electric vehicles, along with the batteries and raw materials to support that production, according to a Reuters analysis of public data and projections released by those companies. Automakers have forecast plans to build 54 million battery electric vehicles in 2030, representing more than 50% of total vehicle production, according to the analysis. To support that unprecedented level of EVs, carmakers and their battery partners are planning to install 5.8 terawatt-hours of battery production capacity by 2030, according to data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and the manufacturers.

  • Should You Now Consider Disposing Your Warner Discovery (WBD) Shares?

    Smead Capital Management, an investment management company, released its Smead Value Fund third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the recent quarter, the Smead Value Fund (SMVLX) lost 1.82% versus a loss of 4.88% for the formerly formidable S&P 500 Index and 5.62% in the Russell 1000 […]

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • UBS has released its annual house-price bubble report. Here are the most overvalued markets.

    The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • 4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

    These phenomenal companies possess the innovation and competitive edges necessary to deliver triple-digit returns for shareholders next year.

  • ‘Fragile’ Treasury market is at risk of ‘large scale forced selling’ or surprise that leads to breakdown, BofA says

    The world's deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is "potentially one shock away from functioning challenges," said BofA strategists.

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.