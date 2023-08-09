Now it's serious: Special counsel's new focus could threaten Trump's piggy bank

As the grand jury working with DOJ special counsel Jack Smith continues to meet, new reporting suggests that the target of the investigation is how money was raised with knowingly false pitch that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. That same money is still being used to pay for some of the legal expenses of Trump and several of his associates but could be frozen as a result of the inquiry. Betsy Woodruff Swan, national correspondent for Politico, and Andrew Weissmann, former federal prosecutor, discuss with Alex Wagner.