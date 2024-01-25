What now for St. Mary's Home for Children which "brutally failed" the children there?

Ashley Deckert had been on the job for only days last spring as the new head of the often-troubled Department of Children Youth & Families when she learned about what would become a bombshell investigation into Rhode Island’s only residential psychiatric treatment facility for children.

Over the next several months, as the state Office of the Child Advocate continued its probe into unsafe and abusive conditions at St. Mary’s Home for Children, Deckert also learned just how dependent DCYF was on the North Providence treatment center.

“We can’t lose this [bed] capacity,” she told members of the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday. It’s almost “like a too-big-to-fail situation.”

But St. Mary’s had failed. “They failed brutally” said Rep. Patricia Serpa, chairwoman of the committee, taking special care to note the mismanagement occurred before Deckert’s arrival. “It was a brutal failure.”

“We were all shocked and dismayed at the reports of abuse and neglect at St. Mary’s. We trusted them to care for our most neediest, most vulnerable children.”

Tuesday’s hearing came on the heels of an explosive report by child advocate investigators which found that the home, currently housing 17 high-risk youth, was often a violent place where health standards and proper procedures were disregarded, the staff undermanned and overworked, and the already-traumatized children placed there by DCYF underserved.

The investigation began in April after a 17-year-old girl overdosed and was found unconscious on the bathroom floor of a residential unit. Among the report’s revelations: the center last June had welcomed a motorcycle club to stand guard on the property against prowling sex traffickers – unbeknownst to DCYF.

Katelyn Medeiros, the state’s acting child advocate, recited some of her investigators’ other findings for the lawmakers:

“Staff-on-child physical assault, youth stealing the program van, overdoses, a high number of AWOLs, neglect and an overwhelming number of responses by the North Providence Police Department.”

But as bad as conditions are at St. Mary’s, Medeiros said it was not her office’s intent to close the treatment center. It’s needed too badly.

Instead, the challenge is to ensure proper services are restored. For now, DCYF, which contracted with St. Mary’s in 2019 for psychiatric residential services, has banned further placements until it addresses deficiencies.

Earlier this month, the top administrator at St. Mary’s stepped down following the report’s findings, and the nonprofit agency's board of directors announced a new executive director.

Rhode Island currently has 68 high-risk children in DCYF care who are receiving services in states as far away as Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee, said Medeiros. The reason: those services aren’t provided here.

“If our highest level of care cannot meet the needs of our youth then we need to reassess the delivery of services to assure this is possible,” said Medeiros. “These are Rhode Island’s children, and they deserve to receive treatment in their state, in their community.”

A severe shortage of in-state placements began seven years ago, Medeiros told The Journal after the hearing, when the state changed philosophies about using expensive “congregate care” and tried to direct more children into more foster care settings.

“We need a continuum of care; it can’t be all of one [kind] or all of the other,” Medeiros said. “Unfortunately, we have huge gaps in our service array, and we continue to be unable to meet the needs of our youth.”

Last year state officials announced a new partnership with St. Mary’s to build an $11-million, 12-bed facility on the agency’s North Providence campus for adolescent girls needing psychiatric care. The need has been so great for so long that girls often end up languishing in state hospitals waiting for a bed to open anywhere else.

Construction is scheduled to begin this spring.

“Yes, we absolutely need that capacity,” said Medeiros, “but we should not build capacity at the sake of child safety. If they do not make the improvements necessary, if that does not turn around, we are not sending kids there.”

At the hearing Tuesday, Serpa said it was the hope of the oversight committee that with the continued oversight by the child advocate’s office and DCYF, St. Mary’s new leadership “can right the ship and provide quality care and a safe environment for these young people who have already been traumatized. They certainly don’t need to suffer further trauma in a ‘safe place’ – quote, unquote.”

