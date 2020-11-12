You Can Now Stay at ‘The Bachelor’ Mansion for $6K a Night

THE BACHELOR -

If you’ve ever dreamed of pulling up to “The Bachelor” mansion’s always-glistening driveway or swimming in the pool that’s been the site of some of the most dramatic moments ever on the dating reality show, you’re in luck — the famed Mediterranean-style home is now available to rent on Airbnb. But the experience doesn’t come cheap — it will cost you a cool $5,999 per night (and based on the description, that doesn’t include impromptu pop-ins from Chris Harrison).

What you will get is access to the 10,000 square feet of interior space, 20,000 square feet of outdoor space, and the canyon, mountain and vineyard views that surround the mansion, also known as Villa de la Vina. The house has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a pool, two jacuzzis, a pool table and an indoor fireplace, and can sleep up to 13 guests.

To stay at the Malibu, California-area mansion, however, you’ll need to be there for the right reasons — which means no parties allowed. According to the Airbnb listing, “absolutely no parties, filming, professional photography or gatherings” are permitted. “If this rule is not followed you will be shut down immediately and the police will be called for trespassing.”