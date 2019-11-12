You Can Now Stay in One of India’s Royal Residences for $8,000 a Night, Thanks to Airbnb

Click here to read the full article.

Where you stay on vacation has an enormous impact on how much you enjoy your travels, so why not give yourself the royal treatment? Thanks to a very regal new listing on Airbnb, you can now do just that and benefit a noble cause at the same time.

His Royal Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the 21-year-old “king” of Jaipur, has opened the doors to the Gudliya Suite within the awe-inspiring City Palace of Jaipur—and listed it on Airbnb. Beginning next week, guests can book a stay in the expansive series of rooms with all proceeds going toward women’s empowerment initiatives implemented by the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, according to Tatler. The organization seeks to aid rural women and artisans throughout Rajasthan, the state where Jaipur is located, in creating sustainable livelihoods.

Gudliya Suite at The City Palace - Jaipur More

Located in the north of India, Jaipur, historically known as the Pink City for the color of its many stone facades, has been home to the royal family since 1727. That also happens to be the same year City Palace was completed. The structure itself is a dazzling complex with numerous courtyards, high ceilings and the kind of intricate decoration for which traditional Indian architecture is rightly recognized. The suite alone includes a full kitchen and bathroom with an indoor swimming pool to boot.

During your stay, which will cost just shy of $8,000 per night, the Maharaja himself will play host with the aid of a dedicated butler who can arrange tours of local attractions and guide guests toward the best restaurants in town.

“I am thrilled that my family and I are partnering with Airbnb to bring the splendor of Rajasthan to life for travelers from around the world,” the Maharaja said in a statement. “My own travels with Airbnb have made me feel very welcome in new cities and cultures, and I am happy that the experience of quintessential Indian hospitality will be shared with others.”

It might be worth booking that flight now.

