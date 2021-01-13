What now? Steelers face uncertain future after quick exit

  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and center Maurkice Pouncey (53) sit on the bench as they talk with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) following a 48-37 loss to the Cleveland Browns in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh, late Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, left, talks with his defense, including outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90), during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) scores on a 1-yard run during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
1 / 5

Browns Steelers Football

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and center Maurkice Pouncey (53) sit on the bench as they talk with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) following a 48-37 loss to the Cleveland Browns in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh, late Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
WILL GRAVES

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers left no doubt last spring.

As quarterback Ben Roethlisberger healed from right elbow surgery, the organization he's helped lead for the better part of two decades dismissed the idea of finding his eventual heir following an 8-8 finish, adamant the franchise's Super Bowl window with Roethlisberger at the controls remained open.

They used free agency to bring in tight end Eric Ebron and veteran lineman Stefen Wisniewski. They spent nearly $10 million on fullback and special teams ace Derek Watt. They drafted wide receiver Chase Claypool in the second round. They placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Bud Dupree.

Nearly every decision pointed toward the Steelers returning to prominence in 2020. And for three months, it worked. Roethlisberger played flawlessly at times during an 11-0 start.

The defense continued to wreak havoc in opposing backfields, leading the NFL in sacks for a fourth straight year in the process. Claypool looked very much like one of the best rookies in the league.

Still, the signs of weakness were there during that giddy stretch. Narrow wins against teams led by Jeff Driskel (Denver), Garrett Gilbert (Dallas) and Robert Griffin III (Baltimore). An occasional issue with giving up the big play. A running game that started off adequate before disappearing almost entirely.

Then, it all fell apart. Four losses in the final five games to end the regular season followed by an embarrassing 48-37 beatdown at home by Cleveland in the wild-card round. While the numbers look good on paper — a 12-5 final record and an AFC North title — the misery of the last six weeks erased all the good vibes that came before.

“We were a group that died on the vine,” coach Mike Tomlin said.

A loss Roethlisberger and good friend and longtime center Maurkice Pouncey mourned on the bench late Sunday night, wondering if their highly successful partnership was in its final moments.

“I hate that it ended the way it did,” Roethlisberger said. "I just wanted to apologize to (Pouncey) that I wanted to win it for him."

Roethlisberger stressed he was just talking about the season. Still, it's fair to wonder if the era of remarkable success that began when he jogged onto the field in Baltimore to replace an injured Tommy Maddox on Sept. 19, 2004, is over too.

The 38-year-old Roethlisberger's current deal lasts through the 2021 season. While the two-time Super Bowl winner will take the offseason to weigh his options, he has frequently pointed out that he has played through the entirety of every contract he's ever signed.

“I hope the Steelers want me back, if that’s the way we go,” he said. “There will be a lot of discussions.”

Not all of them will center around the future Hall of Famer.

SALARY CAP COMPLICATIONS

After kicking the can down the road financially for years, the bill may finally be due.

The list of pending free agents includes Dupree, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back James Conner, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, left guard Matt Feiler, defensive back Mike Hilton and defensive tackle Tyson Alualu.

While Smith-Schuster insists he wants to stay, there's a very real chance he may have priced himself out of the market for a team that's already an estimated $13 million over the projected 2021 cap with Smith-Schuster and company off the books.

Restructuring big-dollar contracts such as Roethlisberger's and defensive tackle Cam Heyward's might ease a bit of the pain. Still the Steelers would have to get extremely creative to find a way to pay Smith-Schuster what he likely would command on the open market, particularly while the team also finds a way to work out a long-term deal with All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who will command a massive raise after leading the NFL with 15 sacks.

RUNNING IN PLACE

In mid-November, Tomlin boasted Pittsburgh's offense “could give it to you however you want it.”

Not really. The Steelers finished last in the NFL in both yards rushing and yards per carry. That imbalance allowed opponents to basically ignore Conner and Benny Snell Jr. and focus their attention on disrupting the timing in the short-passing game. It's not a coincidence that Roethlisberger threw four picks over the first 10 games and 10 over the last seven.

Conner continued to have injury issues pop up. Snell was wildly erratic. The offensive line appeared overwhelmed when asked to mash instead of drop back into pass protection.

There is no heir apparent at left tackle for Villanueva and the idea of the line developing cohesion in the running game — something it hasn't really had since the first half of the 2018 season — seems a stretch. There's no money to splurge on an established veteran in free agency, making adding talent and depth in the draft a priority.

THE STANDARD IS THE STANDARD

The Steelers haven't endured a losing season since 2003, the longest active streak in the NFL, a remarkable achievement considering the salary cap is designed to create parity. That sustained success is part of what sets Pittsburgh apart.

Yet the Steelers also play in a conference where the four teams playing during the divisional round are led by quarterbacks 25 and younger. Three of them — Buffalo's Josh Allen, Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson — are still on their first contracts, which gives their respective teams money to build around them.

If Roethlisberger and his $41 million cap hit return, that likely won't be the case in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers went all-in this season and still haven't won a playoff game since Barack Obama was president. They've allowed 37 points or more in each of their past three postseason defeats, losses in which they never once led.

They've been good for a long time. They haven't been great since falling to Green Bay in the Super Bowl a decade ago. That's not the ultimate standard in Pittsburgh. And they know it.

“Our record is our record,” Tomlin said. “Our performances are our performances. Don’t run away from that.”

Maybe, but it might be time to accept it.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Lindsey Graham seemingly takes a swipe at McConnell while solidifying opposition to impeachment

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has had a whirlwind of a week.After the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last Wednesday, he threw cold water on his Republican colleagues' Electoral College challenges, saying "enough is enough," which led to him getting harassed by Trump supporters at the airport. But just a few days later he was on a plane with President Trump en route to Texas for a border wall event. Most recently, he came out strongly against impeaching Trump.In a statement Wednesday, Graham echoed fellow Republican lawmakers who argue impeachment would only further divide the country, since Trump is heading out of office soon anyway.Graham criticized Democrats for moving forward with the "snap impeachment," accusing them of attempting a "do-over" after last year's impeachment, which ultimately stalled in the Senate. But he had sharp words for his own party, as well, saying that Republicans who "legitimize this process" are "doing great damage not only to the country, the future of the presidency, but also to the party" since he thinks it would unfairly "demonize" Trump voters at-large because of the "actions of a seditious mob." Without naming him, Graham also appeared to take a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is reportedly pleased Democrats are impeaching Trump again. > .@LindseyGrahamSC makes clear again he's opposed to impeachment, saying it's "the last thing the country needs." > Also includes this line: "As to Senate leadership, I fear they are making the problem worse, not better." pic.twitter.com/RFavpMd5uC> > -- Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns, Biden's transition official says

    Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, according https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce to CNBC, which first reported the development. The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days' notice before termination, CNBC said.

  • Florida firefighter seen at the Capitol just got arrested. His lawyer blames Trump

    A Central Florida firefighter photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s pro-MAGA riot was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • McConnell Reportedly Pleased about Impeachment, Wants to Purge Trump from GOP

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about efforts by Democrats to impeach President Trump a second time, saying he believes the move will make it easier for Republicans to purge Trump from the party.McConnell has said that he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and has indicated that he wants to see the specific article of impeachment being put forth by House Democrats, the New York Times reported.House Democrats filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his rhetoric before and during the deadly riot at the Capitol last week when Trump supporters broke past security and forced their way into the halls of Congress.The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on impeachment. Two Republican House members, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have already announced they will support impeachment. The White House expects up to a dozen more Republicans to defect as well.Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly asked fellow Republicans if he should ask Trump to resign in the wake of the violence. McCarthy has indicated that he would support a censure of the president over the riot and has meanwhile decided not to urge his fellow Republicans to vote against impeachment, despite the California congressman's personal opposition to it.The violence at the Capitol on January 6 ended with five dead and prompted bipartisan condemnation of Trump's exhortations to his supporters at the rally in front of the White House earlier in the day.“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president told his supporters at the rally, but he warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”On Tuesday, Trump denied responsibility for inciting the violence.“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters.

  • Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

    Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.> I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU> > -- Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021> Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center-- as streets around here are largely blocked.> > Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA> > -- Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021> A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB> > -- Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. > Troops in the rotunda, during the Civil War and now. (Photo via @lindsaywise) pic.twitter.com/6T3OTi694y> > -- Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Report: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria; dozens killed or wounded

    Israeli warplanes carried out intense airstrikes in eastern Syria early Wednesday, apparently targeting positions and arms depots of Iran-backed forces.

  • Son of New York judge arrested and fur cape seized after Capitol riot

    Federal agents seen carrying fur cape and wooden staff of rioter, who faces charges

  • GOP Reps. Deny Giving ‘Reconnaissance Tours’ to Capitol Rioters

    Representatives Andy Biggs (R., Ariz.), Mo Brooks (R., Ala.), and Paul Gosar (R., Ariz.) are denying any involvement in organizing last week’s rioting at the U.S. Capitol after a protest organizer claimed he “schemed” with them to put “maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting.”Right-wing activist Ali Alexander's claim that he had colluded with the congressmen came in a since-deleted video on Periscope unearthed by the Project on Government Oversight.He said weeks before the storming of the Capitol that he was planning something big for January 6, the date Congress met to tally the electoral votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.Alexander planned to “change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body, hearing our loud roar from outside,” he said. Meanwhile, Representative Mikie Sherrill (D., N.J.) on Tuesday claimed she saw members of Congress leading people through the U.S. Capitol on “reconnaissance” tours one day before supporters of President Trump stormed the building, though she did not name the members or explain how she knew she was witnessing a so-called reconnaissance tour.“We can’t have a democracy if members of Congress are actively helping the president overturn the elections results," she said. "Not only do I intend to see that the president is removed and never runs for office again and doesn’t have access to classified material, I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him; those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 – a reconnaissance for the next day; those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd; those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy; I'm going to see they are held accountable, and if necessary, ensure that they don't serve in Congress.”Sherill did not say whether the "groups" were Trump supporters or offer any additional information on the "reconnaissance."National Review has reached out to Sherrill for comment.A spokesman for Biggs told the Washington Post that the congressman had never been in touch with Alexander or other protestors and denied involvement in organizing a rally on January 6.“Congressman Biggs is not aware of hearing of or meeting Mr. Alexander at any point — let alone working with him to organize some part of a planned protest,” the statement said.Brooks on Wednesday also denied having any responsibility for the unrest, saying he would not have encouraged any action that could undermine Republican efforts to block the certification of Biden’s victory.“I take great offense at anyone who suggests I am so politically inexperienced as to want to torpedo my honest and accurate election system effort I spent months fighting on,” Brooks wrote.However, the Washington Post notes that videos and posts on social media suggest ties between Alexander, who is a felon, and all three congressmen.Gosar called Alexander “a true patriot” on Twitter and the pair both spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Phoenix last month.> Patriots remain firm in their support for @realDonaldTrump and will not take the theft of this election lying down. StopTheSteaI @ali @MichaelCoudrey @michellemalkin @RudyGiuliani @JennPellegrino @RepAndyBiggsAZ pic.twitter.com/hhPltxHoXn> > -- Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 30, 2020At the same event, Alexander played a video message from Biggs, who called him a “friend” and “hero.” “When it comes to January 6, I will be right down there in the well of the House with my friend from Alabama representative Mo Brooks,” Biggs said in the recording. A spokesperson for Biggs told CNN that the congressman recorded the video at the request of Gosar’s staff.While Alexander has expressed regret over the rioting, saying in a video on Periscope that he wishes people had not entered the Capitol or even gone on the steps, ahead of the unrest he seemed to endorse stopping the certification of the votes by any means.If Democrats stopped an objection from Republicans, “everyone can guess what me and 500,000 others will do to that building,” he wrote on Twitter in December, according to the Daily Beast. “1776 is *always* an option.”At a rally on the eve of the vote, Alexander led a “Victory or death!” chant.However, he told the Washington Post that he had “remained peaceful” during the siege and claimed his earlier speeches “mentioned peace” and were being misrepresented.In a video posted shortly after the Capitol riots on January 6, while Alexander claimed the majority of protestors were peaceful and commended those who did not enter the building, he added, “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this.”

  • Indonesian airliner crash may be linked to plane being grounded for nine months during lockdown

    Officials investigating last Saturday's Boeing airliner crash in Indonesia are understood to be probing a possible link to the plane's prolonged grounding during last year’s Covid-19 lockdowns. The 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, which crashed into the sea off Jakarta with 62 people on board, spent nearly nine months out of service last year because of reduced flight timetables caused by the pandemic. While officials conducting the inquiry have not yet commented on the cause of the crash, experts are now speculating that it may be due to technical faults caused by the plane’s lack of regular use. “There’s a major problem starting to raise its head in terms of restoring these aircraft because while out of service for nine or 10 months, they need to be kept operating, otherwise they deteriorate,” said Hugh Ritchie, chief executive of Aviation Analysts International, an Australian air safety consulting firm. The Indonesian plane did not fly between March 23 and Dec 19 last year, and was then used 132 times after it resumed operating, according to aviation data provider Flightradar24.

  • Trump, Pence and Reid react to death of Sheldon Adelson

    Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died Monday night at 87. Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. “Sheldon Adelson not only lived the American dream, he embodied it; a philanthropist whose generosity knew no bounds and helped shape countless worthy causes; and a businessman who changed an immeasurable number of lives.”

  • GOP leaders reportedly want to 'bury' Trump but avoid 'making him Jesus'

    "Top Republicans want to bury President Trump, for good," Axios reported Wednesday morning, hours before the House impeaches Trump for a second time. "But they are divided whether to do it with one quick kill via impeachment, or let him slowly fade away."A dozen or more House Republicans, including No. 3 caucus leader Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), say they will vote to impeach, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reportedly believes Trump's actions surrounding last week's Capitol siege are impeachable offenses. McConnell is more likely to vote to convict Trump than not, sources told Axios."House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy would love a Trumpless world, but doesn't want to knife him with fingerprints," Axios reports. McCarthy and his "fade-away caucus sees a danger that the impeachment-conviction route is, as a prominent conservative put it, 'making him Jesus. ... Truly stupid.'"Trump allies warn that any Republican who votes to impeach or convict Trump will never win election again, though a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday morning found that 40 percent of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents now say they would vote for Trump if he ran in the 2024 GOP primary, down from 53 percent in November. "President Trump's role in fomenting last week's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is negatively impacting his future political prospects — even among his base," said Morning Consult's Kyle Dropp.Honestly, "it's hard to know where other Senate Republicans are on this," MSNBC host Chris Hayes writes in Politico's Playbook. But if Mitch McConnell is ready to convict, "it seems like we may have — very belatedly — arrived at the moment that McConnell and the Trump-era GOP have desperately tried to avoid: a Goldwater to Nixon moment in which the party decisively breaks with the criminal, dangerous president. Of course, anyone taking that side of the bet for the last four years would be dead broke by now, so I suppose I'll believe it when I see it."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships Will Be on the Front Lines in the Pacific, SWO Boss Says

    Vice Adm. Kitchener said the LCS is a useful tool in the Pacific, where the Navy is focused on littoral operations.

  • US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953

    A Kansas woman was executed Wednesday for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb, the first time in nearly seven decades that the U.S. government has put to death a female inmate. Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. As a curtain was raised in the execution chamber, Montgomery looked momentarily bewildered as she glanced at journalists peering at her from behind thick glass.

  • Mitch McConnell's cold fury means Donald Trump could be convicted

    The tipping point came just before 6pm on Tuesday night. Almost simultaneously, Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, and congresswoman Liz Cheney, the third ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, made clear they have abandoned Donald Trump. It was the moment the political sands shifted under the president's feet. Other, previously loyal, Republicans will follow. And the way is now clear, not just for Republicans in the House to join Democrats in impeaching Mr Trump, but potentially for the Senate to convict him. Mr Trump would be the first US president to meet such an ignominious fate. Hours earlier it had still seemed a very remote possibility. Mr McConnell is a quietly spoken individual, but when he strikes he is lethal. Nothing he does is without calculation. On Tuesday, perfectly timed for reporting on the evening TV news, the New York Times carried a bombshell that Mr McConnell had "told associates" his thinking. And it was devastating. He now "hates" Mr Trump, it was said, and believes the president has committed impeachable offences. He would be "pleased" if Mr Trump was impeached because it would help to "purge" him from the Republican party. Mr McConnell does not do things by half measures. Tellingly, there was no denial of the report from his office. Within minutes Ms Cheney was out with a blistering statement saying she would join Democrats in voting to impeach. Dick Cheney's daughter did not hold back either.