And now there are three: Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio on her candidacy for mayor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three current Portland city commissioners are running for Portland mayor in November.

Commissioner Carmen Rubio made her announcement this week, joining fellow commissioners Rene Gonzalez and Mingus Mapps in the race for Portland’s top job — as mayor Ted Wheeler says he’s not running again.

Rubio became the first Latina elected to Portland city council in 2020, after nearly a decade as the executive director of the Latino Network. She has also been an advisor to city and Multnomah County commissioners, as well as former Portland Mayor Tom Potter.

As this week’s guest on Eye on Northwest Politics, Commissioner Rubio voiced why now is her time to run for mayor, her feelings on running against two of her fellow commissioners and some of her biggest highlights as commissioner — including her opposition to the Portland daytime camping ban.

Since Rubio also oversees the city’s Clean Energy Program, she also discussed the issues related to its oversight of funding. Additionally, she noted her priorities should she be elected as mayor and how she believes the new system of city government will affect the relationship between the of mayor and city council.

