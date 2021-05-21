Now is the time to ask for a raise — these 7 tips will help you get it

Sigrid Forberg
·5 min read
Now is the time to ask for a raise &#x002014; these 7 tips will help you get it
Now is the time to ask for a raise — these 7 tips will help you get it

By the end of March, job openings across the country hit a record high unseen since December 2000.

In the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent release, the government reported 8.1 million job openings that month.

Whether you need the pay bump to help pay down debt or you just want to advance your career, don't settle for less.

Follow these seven simple steps to walk into a meeting with your boss confident and come out with the salary boost you deserve.

1. Look put together

well-dressed young man fixing his sleeves on his suit
Heng Films on Unsplash

Whether you’re working in e-commerce or warehousing, retail or the restaurant industry, there’s an increasing need for workers, according to stats on job postings from ZipRecuiter.

UberEats made the top of ZipRecruiter's list with over 300,000 jobs posted on the site last month. E-commerce behemoth Amazon was near the top with over 250,000 jobs posted in April.

If you already have a job, this could be the perfect time to show your boss just how valuable you are to the company.

An overwhelming majority of managers (80%) say what you wear has an impact on whether or not you’ll get a raise, according to a survey for recruitment company Robert Half.

Make sure you look like a professional who respects the workplace and deserves to be paid more. This could be an excuse to do some clothes shopping, but it's for a very good cause.

2. Don't focus on how long you’ve worked there

Man as a designer sitting at his table and working on computer
Pressmaster/Shutterstock

Starting the negotiation by boasting about your seniority can be counterproductive, so focus on your accomplishments instead.

Do you have a diverse set of transferable skills? How much does the company stand to lose if they had to replace you?

Did you go back to school to refine your skillset? That may account for why you need a raise, too. If your student loans are eating up too much of your monthly budget, you may want to consider refinancing your loan to free up a few hundred dollars in your monthly budget.

3. Point out real accomplishments

Unposed group of creative business people in an open concept office brainstorming their next project
AYA images/Shutterstock

When talking to your boss, show your value to the company by drawing on concrete examples.

These can be situations like any great newcomers you helped recruit, the times you've taken the lead on projects or work initiatives or times where you helped save the company money.

Demonstrating your long-term commitment (and results) will help tip the scales in your favor.

4. Do some research on average salaries and benefits

Woman Laptop Working Planning Thinking Concept
Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

You may feel you’re not being paid what you’re worth, but you need to make certain the market agrees with you.

Resources such as Glassdoor, LinkedIn and the Bureau of Labor Statistics can provide valuable information on average salaries for your position, and you can use that data to back up your request for a pay raise.

Don’t be shy to ask around about what your peers receive in perks like health or life insurance or 401(k)s either.

5. Ask for a performance review

Employee performance
alexskopje / Shutterstock

A performance review is a chance for you and your boss to sit down and assess your accomplishments, and for you to demonstrate how you’ve exceeded expectations.

Make sure your boss knows you want to talk about the value you add to the company.

Walking in prepared for your performance review with those concrete examples of how you’ve helped the company succeed will show your boss you’re serious about your request.

6. Practice your pitch

happy employees
Pressmaster/Shutterstock

Even if you have the data on your side and can demonstrate a long list of accomplishments, asking for a raise can be an intimidating experience. That’s why you’ll want to practice your sales pitch ahead of time.

You can even ask a trusted friend or family member to help you rehearse.

Have your friend play your boss and give you push-back when you start making your request. Brainstorm any objections the boss might have and prepare your answers. All this will make your pitch even stronger.

7. Keep it professional

business man and business woman walking in parking lot outdoor
Photo by rawpixel.com on Unsplash

Whatever you do, avoid getting personal while talking to your boss. While some supervisors will have no objection to you asking for a raise, others may see the request as an affront.

Remain cordial and composed, and avoid getting defensive.

And, if for some reason, your boss says “no,” simply politely ask "Why?" and really listen to the answer.

Finally, when the interview is over, thank your supervisor for their time. If the response was negative, don't fret. Make a polite exit and avoid burning a professional bridge.

What to do if it doesn’t go your way

Unposed group of creative business people in an open concept office brainstorming their next project
AYA images/Shutterstock

If your supervisor gives you some constructive advice, then you’ll know what you need to do before you can ask for a raise again.

And if you’re truly unsatisfied with their reasoning, you can always explore your options to find a new workplace where you feel valued and will be paid the salary you deserve.

Or you can try being your own boss by freelancing using any new or existing skills.

Other ways to boost your income

money in the wallet
Champion studio / Shutterstock

If you needed a raise to give your budget a little boost right now, here are a few options to get your hands on some extra funds.

  • Take on a side project. If you have a special talent or skill, why not use it to supplement your income? Set up an account online that can help you turn your past-time into a profitable side hustle.

  • Make room and save money. Cleaning out your closet or basement has never been so rewarding. Sign up for a service that offers you 33% more back for your old belongings than other secondhand selling sites and get decluttering. When it is time to do some online shopping, use a free browser extension that will scour websites for the best prices and coupons.

  • Dip your toe into investing. Forget everything you thought you knew about investing. No, you don’t need to be fluent in Wall Street jargon and it doesn’t require a fortune to be worth it. Download a popular app that allows you to invest with your "spare change” and turn your pennies into a diversified portfolio.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock a Buy?

    In spite of a global chip shortage and soaring sales, Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) stock price has declined by over 21% from all-time highs registered in mid-January. Armed with a revamped lineup of microchips and picking up steam across its product portfolio, this looks like a solid buy as it continues to make inroads against its peers. Sales have been up across the product portfolio for PCs, laptops, and data centers as AMD makes hay while Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has stumbled as of late.

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Gohmert admits people think he's 'the dumbest guy in Congress' in speech immediately mocked for its stupidity

    Critics on Twitter ask if Texas Republican is ‘the dumbest guy? Or just the most aware dumbest guy?’ after rambling in front of Congress

  • Five Oregon counties vote to move to Idaho in bid to escape Democrats

    ‘I understand why many people want to be Idahoans,’ governor Brad Little says, describing move as ‘within the realm of possibility’

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • All soccer suspended in Argentina because of virus cases

    All soccer in Argentina was suspended for nine days Friday ahead of a strict shutdown decree for much of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes about three weeks before the June 13 start of Copa America, the continental soccer championship scheduled to be played in Argentina. The suspension is yet another blow for Copa America organizer CONMEBOL.

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital

  • Men are complaining about all-female gym that went viral on Tik Tok

    Women say they ‘feel excluded from spaces everyday’

  • Cops charged after arrest of 73-year-old with dementia caught on video in Colorado

    The woman said she suffered a broken arm and dislocated shoulder from the arrest.

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • Colorado bus driver who slapped 10-year-old girl for refusing to wear a face mask is fired

    Bus driver sacked after caught on camera slapping little girl who removed mask

  • Paul George and Clippers enter playoffs a new team ready for the challenge

    Paul George, Marcus Morris and coach Tyronn Lue say the Clippers are more prepared this postseason than last. "It's a big difference from the bubble."

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • The sky spectacle of the year: A super blood moon and lunar eclipse is coming next week

    On May 26, a full "supermoon" will brighten the night sky over the U.S. At the same time, there will be a total lunar eclipse.

  • Covid vaccine booster shot will likely be needed ‘within a year’ of first dose, says Fauci

    Kids in the US will get vaccinations at the end of 2021 or start of 2022, Fauci says

  • At U.N., U.S. defends its efforts to broker Mideast ceasefire

    The United States on Thursday defended its efforts to broker a ceasefire in renewed fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants after Washington found itself isolated at the United Nations over its opposition to any Security Council action. "We have not been silent," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly as it met to discuss the violence. The United States has repeatedly objected to a U.N. Security Council statement since fighting erupted 11 days ago between Israel and Hamas militants and other groups in Gaza.

  • Tennessee bans gender-confirming treatment for children

    Governor Bill Lee signed the bill into law – which campaigners say addresses an invented problem

  • Mulberry tree that survived the Blitz sees off latest adversary – developers

    A 400-year-old mulberry tree that survived the Blitz and was set to be bulldozed for flats has been saved by a judge for its historical links, whether they’re “proven and not”. Campaigners have won a High Court challenge over plans to move what is believed to be one of the oldest trees in London’s East End to make way for flats. Geoffrey Juden, of the East End Preservation Society, led a legal challenge to preserve the “veteran black mulberry tree”, which was left with scarred bark when a chapel which stood next to it was destroyed by a bomb during the Second World War. Mr Juden took Tower Hamlets Council to court to overturn its decision to grant planning permission for flats to be built at the site of the former London Chest Hospital in Bethnal Green. Planning permission to demolish part of the site, excluding the main hospital building and sanitation tower, to build 291 residential units, was granted in October 2020. In a judgment delivered on Friday, Sir Duncan Ouseley said the tree “had historical associations, some proven and some not, and had survived significant bomb damage during the Blitz”. He ruled that the council’s planning committee unlawfully misinterpreted national planning policy when they considered the risk the tree would die or deteriorate if it was moved. The judge said members of the committee did not take into account “the policy which they were advised they were taking into account, and which they were advised had been met”. The tree is not the only mulberry in London fighting a battle to not be cut down. Campaigners are also working to protect a 70-year-old tree at the entrance of Park View estate, in Highbury New Park. Delight for conservation campaigners Following Friday’s ruling, a spokesperson for the East End Preservation Society said they were “overjoyed” by the decision, and said the development would have “blighted” the Victoria Park Conservation Area in East London. “The Bethnal mulberry is the oldest tree in the East End, surviving plague, fire and blitz. We hope it will flourish for centuries to come to inspire us all”, they said. A Tower Hamlets Council spokesperson said they acknowledged the High Court decision to quash the development of 291 new homes, of which 35 per cent were affordable, at the London Chest Hospital site. “The application to challenge our decision was based on five legal grounds, of which the High Court dismissed four. The fifth relating to the mulberry tree, has been upheld”, they said. Crest Nicholson and Clarion Housing Group commented: “We are surprised and disappointed by the ruling passed down from the judicial review regarding the redevelopment of the former London Chest Hospital. We remain fully committed to the development and we will be reviewing the judgement”.